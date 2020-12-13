Soldier killed in Daesh attack in Kirkuk, Iraq

At least one soldier was killed and two others wounded in a bomb explosion in northern Iraq's Kirkuk province. The bomb was placed at the entrance of a shelter used by the Daesh terrorists, according to a local police source, Anadolu Agency reported.

Kirkuk Police Chief Ali Kemal said that the Iraqi army was conducting an operation near the town of Dibis in the northwest of the province.

Soon after the incident, which involved remote control bomb detonation, the operation in the region has been expanded, said the police officer.

In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Saladin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the "Triangle of Death."

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group by reclaiming all its territory – about a third of the country's area – invaded in 2014.

However, the terror outfit still maintains sleeper cells and launches attacks periodically.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out anti-terror operations.

READ: Years after Daesh, Iraqis forced out of camps into uncertain future