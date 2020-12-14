3 pro-Iran military experts killed in air strike in Syria

Three pro-Iranian Revolutionary Guards "military experts" from Iraq and Iran were killed in an air strike in eastern Syria yesterday, local media outlets reported.

The Ain Al-Furat website said an "unidentified" drone targeted a convoy of pro-Iran military experts near Sabikhan village in Syria's eastern Deir Ez-Zor province killing three passengers: two Iraqis and an Iranian.

The site said the targeted cars were carrying a "monitoring and inspection" committee of military experts who came from Iraq two days ago to inspect the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' positions in Deir Ez-Zor.

According to the site, the committee included 15 "military experts" from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

READ: Turkey to withdraw military from positions in Syria due to 'potential risk'