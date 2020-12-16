Hamas condemns new US sanctions on Turkey officials

Hamas today condemned the US' imposition of sanctions on Turkish officials over the country's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defence system.

In a statement published on the movement's website, head of Hamas' Arab and Islamic Relations Office Ezzt Al-Resheq said: "We strongly denounced the US sanctions imposed once again on Turkey for owning the S-400 surface-to-air missile system."

Al-Resheq added: "We express our full solidarity with the Turkish republic, president, government and people; we endorse Turkey's legitimate right to possess military power to face the dangers threatening it and protect its national security."

"The sanctions policy adopted by the US administration against Arab and Muslim nations will not deter them from gaining military capabilities."

The Hamas official stated that the US administration "has a double standard when it comes to the Israeli occupation, which it supports with money and arms to practice terrorism and continue its aggression and crimes against the Palestinian people and their homeland and holy sites."

The sanctions, which came into place on Monday, include a freeze on any assets four Turkish officials hold in the US and also ban their entry into the country. A ban on a significant number of defence export licences, loans, and credits is part of the sanctions.

