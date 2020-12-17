Iran deputy FM denies meeting Biden envoy in Oman

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday denied claims he met an envoy of US President-elect Joe Biden during his recent visit to the Omani capital Muscat.

"Those who create stories of imaginary meetings do not have a correct awareness of the current circumstances," Iran's IRNA news agency quoted Araghchi as saying.

The Iranian diplomat explained that his visit to Muscat had lasted only four hours, allowing him to participate in the 7th meeting of the Iran-Oman Committee of Strategic Consultations.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has recently hinted that his country is willing to cooperate with the Biden administration and rejoin the 2015 nuclear agreement, if sanctions imposed by outgoing President Donald Trump are lifted.

