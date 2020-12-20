COVID-19 kills 5 in Oman, sickens 143 in Qatar

The coronavirus pandemic claimed five more lives in Oman and sickened 143 in Qatar on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Omani Health Ministry said 684 people were infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 127,667 cases, including 1,488 deaths.

The ministry said 565 patients recovered from the virus, pushing the total recoveries to 119,574.

In Qatar, the Health Ministry said the total infections rose to 142,001 confirmed cases after 143 people contracted the virus.

The country's death toll stood at 243 deaths.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 1.68 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Nearly 76.31 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 42.51 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.