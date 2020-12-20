Virus kills 9 in Sudan, sickens 179 in Bahrain

Sudan confirmed nine additional fatalities due to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, while Bahrain confirmed 179 new infections, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Sudanese Health Ministry said 202 people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the nationwide tally to 22,823 cases, including 1,434 deaths, and 13,171 recoveries.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry said the virus sickened 179 people, while 175 patients recovered.

The Gulf state's count now rose to 90,062 cases, including 349 deaths, and 88,178 recoveries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 1.68 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December. Nearly 76.31 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 42.51 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

