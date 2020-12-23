Spain summons Morocco envoy over 'Africa enclaves' talks

Spain's foreign ministry yesterday summoned the Moroccan ambassador in Madrid, seeking clarification of statements by the latter's prime minister on the North African Ceuta and Melilla regions.

"Spain expects that all its partners respect our country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it had asked for a "clarification" on the statements made by Moroccan Prime Minister, Saad-Eddine El-Othmani.

El-Othmani recently said in an interview that his country was seeking "dialogue" with Spain over the fate of Ceuta and Melilla, which have been under Spanish control for centuries. "The Ceuta and Melilla regions issue, which has stalled for six centuries, must be opened," he said.

