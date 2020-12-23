Turkey arrests 11 suspects over migrant smuggling

Turkish police arrested at least 11 suspects in the country's northwestern provinces as part of an investigation into the smuggling of 117 illegal migrants, a security source said on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

Acting on a tip-off, security teams conducted simultaneous operations in the northwestern provinces of Istanbul and Edirne, arresting 11 suspects involved in migrant smuggling, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The police also seized €10,000 ($12,200), 8,750 Turkish Liras ($1,145) and 14 mobile phones during operations. One bus, 5 vans, a car and a marine vessel were also seized by the Turkish security teams, it added.

Previously, Turkish security forces held 117 irregular migrants from different nationalities, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iraq and Syria.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.​​​​​​​

