Tunisia detains another 28 Egyptians fishing in its waters

Tunisia detained 28 Egyptian nationals Thursday who were illegally fishing off the coast of Sfax city, Anadolu Agency reported quoting the Defence Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that coast guard teams intercepted two boats and held the fishermen on board southeast of Kerkennah Island.

It said the fishermen were taken to a naval base in Sfax to initiate legal procedures.

Egyptian officials have yet to comment on the issue.

Last week, Tunisia also detained 17 Egyptians for illegal fishing. At the time, Egyptian authorities said in a statement: "Tunisian navy units mounted on an Egyptian fishing boat for illegally accessing the territorial waters in the southeast of Kerkennah with 17 people on board."

