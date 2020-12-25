Tunisia judiciary issues arrest warrant for leader of Heart of Tunisia party

A spokesperson for the Tunis court announced on Thursday that the court had issued an arrest warrant for the Heart of Tunisia party leader, Nabil Karoui, on financial corruption charges.

Spokesman Mohsen Al-Dali revealed that the arrest warrant was issued against the businessman in a money laundering case, without disclosing further details.

Karoui was the presidential candidate of the Heart of Tunisia party, the second-largest party in parliament, which won second place in the 2019 legislative elections. He competed with current President Kais Saied in the second round of the presidential race.

