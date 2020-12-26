Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip, local sources said early Saturday.

Sources in Gaza said the air force hit the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and the Deir Al-Balah region.

A children's hospital, a residential area and a rehabilitation centre for the disabled in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, were damaged in the attacks, according to witnesses Anadolu Agency interviewed.

The Israeli army said on Twitter that it hit Hamas targets, including a rocket manufacturing site, underground infrastructure and a military post.

The strikes came after Israel said Friday two rockets launched from Gaza were intercepted by the "Iron Dome" air defence system.

Gazan authorities have yet to issue a statement about the airstrikes.

