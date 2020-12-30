Hamas: Gulf reconciliation benefits Palestinians

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau has welcomed reconciliation between the Gulf States, noting that such a move will eventually be in favour of the Palestinian cause. Ismail Haniyeh made his comment during an online conference on the resistance movement.

"We also welcome the rearrangement of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the lifting of the siege on Qatar," said Haniyeh. "It is [now] necessary for there to be a strategic dialogue between the Gulf States, Iran and other entities in the region in order to redraw the political map in a way that enables it to face the ongoing challenges."

During his speech, the former prime minister called for the Saudi authorities to release Palestinian prisoners being held in the Kingdom's prisons. "It is not acceptable for them to remain in prison because of their connection to Hamas, which has never interfered in the internal affairs of any country," he insisted.

Haniyeh reiterated the Hamas position that the Arab normalisation of ties with Israel offers protection to its military occupation and encourages it to carry out more violations against the Palestinians. He stressed that the normalisation process is intended to fuel divisions in the Arab world and impose political and geographical realities that serve Israel's interests.

