Turkey arrests 35 Daesh suspects

December 30, 2020 at 2:28 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iraq, Middle East, News, Turkey
Turkish Police in Istanbul, Turkey on 1 January 2017 [Kenzo Tribouillard/IP3/Getty Images]
Turkish security forces have arrested 35 people in the capital Ankara suspected of belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (Daesh), Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted security sources as saying that the suspects had been arrested during raids carried out by the Ankara Security Directorate in cooperation with the intelligence service. Five more suspects are being still at large with security forces continuing the hunt for them.

According to the sources, all the detainees are Iraqi nationals.

