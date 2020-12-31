Israel uses Arab normalisers to attack Hamas on Twitter

Israeli occupation authorities have used the social media posts of Arab normalisers to wage attacks on the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, Rai Al-Youm online newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Due to raising a large poster of the late Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official Spokesman Ofir Gendelman tweeted: "A large picture for Qasem Soleimani in Gaza! The Iranian-Hamas militia honours a mass killer."

On Soleimani, Gendelman stated: "He has slaughtered hundreds of thousands of Syrians, Iraqis, Yemenis and Palestinians."

Gendelman also tweeted: "This way, Iran's collaborators allied with those who occupy four Arab capitals at the time when they call for Arab solidarity."

The Arabic Twitter account for Israel's Foreign Ministry posted a series of tweets and retweets of Arabs criticising Hamas over raising Soleimani's picture.

The account retweeted a tweet by Saudi journalist Abdul-Rahman Al-Rashed, who wrote: "We know that there are only a few people in the Arab world who are still believing in Hamas because of its adherence to the Iranian and Syrian regimes."

In addition, the Israeli account quoted another tweet by the Saudi activist in which he wrote: "Today, Hamas has become completely bare as it allows raising a picture for Soleimani who has the blood of tens of thousands of Syrians and Iraqis on his hands."

According to Rai Al-Youm, the Israeli Twitter account retweeted many tweets of Arab journalists and activists attacking Hamas over raising the picture or allowing it to be raised.

