Moroccan Islamists say Western Sahara comes before Palestinian cause

The General Secretariat of Morocco's Justice and Development Party has decided to support King Mohammed VI's decision to normalise relations with Israel. The Islamist party said that the Western Sahara file comes before the Palestinian cause.

According to Hespress, a special meeting of the party secretariat on Sunday evening concluded that the party will stand by the decision of the monarch. The website quoted a senior party official as saying that all members of the secretariat agreed on the slogan "The national cause first and the Palestinian cause always".

"Those present at the meeting emphasised the necessity of confronting those who are making normalisation agreements hastily," said the unnamed official, "and setting up mechanisms to govern the process."

On 22 December, the Kingdom of Morocco and Israel signed four agreements in the capital, Rabat, following the resumption of official relations between the two countries under US auspices.

