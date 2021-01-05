Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Moroccan Islamists say Western Sahara comes before Palestinian cause

January 5, 2021 at 2:07 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, Morocco, News, Palestine, US
A vehicle of the royal Moroccan armed forces is seen on the Moroccan side of border crossing point between Morocco and Mauritania in Guerguerat located in the Western Sahara, on November 25, 2020, after the intervention of Moroccan army in the area. - Morocco in early November accused the Polisario Front of blocking the key highway for trade with the rest of Africa, and launched a military operation to reopen it. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A vehicle of the royal Moroccan armed forces is seen on the Moroccan side of border crossing point between Morocco and Mauritania in Guerguerat located in the Western Sahara, on November 25, 2020, [FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images]
 January 5, 2021 at 2:07 pm

The General Secretariat of Morocco's Justice and Development Party has decided to support King Mohammed VI's decision to normalise relations with Israel. The Islamist party said that the Western Sahara file comes before the Palestinian cause.

According to Hespress, a special meeting of the party secretariat on Sunday evening concluded that the party will stand by the decision of the monarch. The website quoted a senior party official as saying that all members of the secretariat agreed on the slogan "The national cause first and the Palestinian cause always".

"Those present at the meeting emphasised the necessity of confronting those who are making normalisation agreements hastily," said the unnamed official, "and setting up mechanisms to govern the process."

On 22 December, the Kingdom of Morocco and Israel signed four agreements in the capital, Rabat, following the resumption of official relations between the two countries under US auspices.

READ: Morocco accuses Algeria of 'spreading rumours' on Western Sahara

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastMoroccoNewsPalestineUS
Show Comments
Show Comments