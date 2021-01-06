Turkish FM meets owner of firm targeted in Somalia

Turkey's top diplomat on Tuesday met the owner of the Turkish company targeted in a recent terrorist attack in Somalia, reports Anadolu Agency.

Mevlut Cavusoglu hosted Hidayet Zorlu, owner of Turkish company En-Ez, for a meeting at the Turkish Foreign Ministry in the capital Ankara.

Zorlu spoke to Cavusoglu and Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran about Saturday's attack and the current situation.

He said several attacks have been carried out against Turkish companies and workers in Somalia over the past two years.

Cavusoglu conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Two Turkish nationals, Selami Aydogdu and Erdinc Genc, were among five people killed in the bombing near Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

At least 14 more people, including three Turkish nationals, were injured in the attack.

