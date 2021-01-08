Netherlands signs $24m deal with Israel arms dealer

Elbit Systems, Israel's largest private arms company, has secured a contract to supply new vehicular tactical computers for the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA), the company announced this week.

The Israeli arms manufacturer has been awarded a $24 million contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defence to equip various vehicular platforms with its seventh generation Enhanced Tactical Computers.

Haim Delmar, general manager of Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber, said: "We are pleased with our continuous involvement in digitisation programs of the RNLA. We see the Netherlands as a key market for Elbit Systems and intend to continue our partnership with the Dutch MOD and strengthen our local industrial cooperation and investment."

Elbit is said to have supplied 85 per cent of the drones used in the war on Gaza in 2014, when over 2,200 Palestinians – 500 of them children – were killed in only 50 days. The Israeli arms company has ten sites across Britain.

The deal comes after it had been awarded an approximately $50 million follow-on contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defence last month to supply the RNLA with additional digital soldier and vehicular systems, expanding the army's soldier modernisation programme.

Elad Aharonson, general manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR, added, "We see the Netherlands as a key market for Elbit Systems, and we intend to continue strengthening our local industrial cooperation and investments in the Netherlands in the years to come."

For a number of years, Elbit has been supplying the Netherlands Armed Forces with military equipment such as digital soldier kits including smart vests, small digital radios, tablets with command-and-control software and tactical devices for vehicles.