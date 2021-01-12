Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran carries out missile exercises in Gulf of Oman

January 12, 2021
Missiles are seen at the underground missile base built on the shore of the Persian Gulf in southern Iran of Hormozgan on January 8, 2021 [Sepahnews - Handout - Anadolu Agency]
The Iranian army yesterday announced its intention to carry out "major missile exercises" in the Gulf of Oman today.

In an official statement, the army said that the maneuvers would last "two days", adding that they would take place in the Konarak governorate.

"The maneuvers would witness the usage of the Makran and Zra boats, which carry missile launchers," the statement read, according to the official Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Last week, the Iranian military was reported to have launched the "largest drone exercise" in the country's north-eastern province of Semnan, with the participation of hundreds of the army's land, sea and air defence forces.

