Israeli army uproots dozens of olive trees in West Bank

Israeli military bulldozers on Wednesday destroyed two acres of farmland and dozens of olive trees in the West Bank city of Hebron, according to local residents.

At least 80 olive trees were chopped down by soldiers in the town of Beit Ummar, northwest of Hebron, the residents said.

Palestinian farmers complain of repeated attacks on their farmlands by Israeli soldiers and settlers.

According to the Palestinian Grassroots Anti-Apartheid Wall Camping — a coalition of Palestinian non-governmental organizations –, 2020 was the harshest year for the farmers. More than 8,400 olive trees were uprooted or burned.

