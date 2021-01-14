Ethiopia military plane crosses Sudan border, ministry says

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said an Ethiopian military aircraft entered its airspace during a border dispute that has seen deadly clashes in recent weeks, Reuters reports.

"In a dangerous and unjustified escalation, an Ethiopian military aircraft penetrated the Sudanese-Ethiopian borders," Sudan's foreign ministry said in a statement yesterday.

"The move could have dangerous ramifications and cause more tension in the border region," it added.

This comes a day after Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry warned Sudan of "retaliation" after border clashes were reported in the country's northern Tigray region.

"Addis Ababa's silence against border escalation is not out of fear," the ministry's spokesperson, Dina Mufti, said in a statement.

Mufti reiterated that his government was "open to dialogue" to resolve the border disputes with Sudan.

Tensions have been going on between the two countries over the Al-Fashaqa region, where Ethiopian farmers cultivate fertile land claimed by Sudan.

In December, Sudan accused Ethiopian "forces and militias" of ambushing its troops along the border, leaving four dead and more than 20 wounded.