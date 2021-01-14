Israel: Hundreds protest against adjournment of Netanyahu's trial

Hundreds rallied in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house yesterday, protesting against the adjournment of his trial, Anadolu reported.

According to the Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan, the protesters held posters which read: "Go to the court, coward."

Netanyahu was due to appear in court yesterday on corruption charges but the session was postponed as a result of the tight measures in place in Israel to combat coronavirus. He is now expected to attend court on 8 February.

Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit issued an indictment against Netanyahu that included charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust a year ago.

The first hearing was held in May 2020 and the second in July.

READ: Israel is weaponising the Covid-19 vaccine against the Palestinians