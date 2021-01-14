Portuguese / Spanish / English

Russia, Saudi Arabia resume talks on gas project in Siberia

Russian gas giant Gazprom's logo is attached on the roof of the recently built Adler thermal power plant in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on November 30, 2013. [YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images]
Russian oil giant Gazprom has resumed talks with the Saudi Arabian chemical manufacturer SABIC over the latter's co-investment in building a gas chemical complex in Serbia's northwestern peninsula of Yamal.

A well-informed source told Russian newspaper Vedomosti that Gazprom had held talks with a number of representatives from SABIC in late December 2020, during which the Russian giant had proposed that the two companies "share the risks of the project."

The source added that the semi-public Gazprom was also reviewing a "number of Chinese offers as potential collaborators in the same project," adding that formal talks between the two sides had not yet taken place.

