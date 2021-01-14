Russia, Saudi Arabia resume talks on gas project in Siberia

Russian oil giant Gazprom has resumed talks with the Saudi Arabian chemical manufacturer SABIC over the latter's co-investment in building a gas chemical complex in Serbia's northwestern peninsula of Yamal.

A well-informed source told Russian newspaper Vedomosti that Gazprom had held talks with a number of representatives from SABIC in late December 2020, during which the Russian giant had proposed that the two companies "share the risks of the project."

The source added that the semi-public Gazprom was also reviewing a "number of Chinese offers as potential collaborators in the same project," adding that formal talks between the two sides had not yet taken place.

READ: Saudi minister denounces in Moscow Iran's "interventions" in Middle East