Geneva negotiations to choose members of Libya executive authority stalled

Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (ASRSG) Stephanie Williams confirmed that no progress had been made regarding the mechanism for selecting members of the new executive authority to govern the country since the launch of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Tunisia last November.

Williams disclosed that during the opening of the meetings of the advisory committee emanating from the LPDF, the committee was formed to set recommendations with the aim of establishing a temporary executive authority to bear responsibility in Libya in preparation for holding the elections on the scheduled date, 24 December, 2021.

The UN official warned that the committee would not be a means of sharing power, and the mission has no role in naming members of the interim executive authority.

Williams expressed her hope that the committee would reach the aspired recommendations during the meetings that are scheduled to end on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Spokesman for the Libyan army Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari revealed that Turkey is still mobilising forces and weapons to secure Al-Watiya airbase, which has become completely under its control, as there is a military air bridge set by the Turkish army towards Al-Watiya and Misrata bases.

In statements issued on Friday evening, Al-Mesmari confirmed that the Turkish forces would not leave Libya through negotiations or mediation, despite the confirmation of the ceasefire agreement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan stressed in a joint press conference on Friday the need to stop foreign interference in Libyan internal affairs, the importance of supporting ceasefire efforts, and launching a comprehensive political process with the participation of all Libyan forces to reach a durable solution.