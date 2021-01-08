Libya army: 'Our confidence is shaken in Haftar's commitment to ceasefire'

The Libyan army's confidence in renegade General Khalifa Haftar's commitment to the ceasefire has been "shaken", a spokesperson said yesterday.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency spokesman for the Sirte-Jufra Liberation Operations Room of the Libyan army, Brigadier General Al-Hadi Dara said: "Our confidence is shaken in the commitment of Haftar's militia to implement the terms of the (5+5) Joint Military Committee (JMC) agreement, which stipulates a ceasefire and the withdrawal of mercenaries from the country."

"We are in favor of the JMC agreement, opening the road and lifting the suffering of the citizens."

"We are distressed because the other party [Haftar's militia] has not withdrawn the mercenaries and has not implemented the terms of the agreement," he continued.

On 23 October 2020, the United Nations announced that the two parties to the conflict in Libya had reached a ceasefire agreement, as part of the Joint Military Committee's discussions in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Joint Military Committee includes five representatives of the internationally recognised Libyan government, and five members from Haftar's militia.

Since then, Haftar's militia has continued its military build-ups.

The oil-rich country has been suffering for years from armed conflict, as Haftar's militia contests the internationally recognised Libyan government over legitimacy and authority.

