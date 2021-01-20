PA pledges to legally pursue US ambassador to Israel for recognising settlement project

The Palestinian Authority (PA) pledged on Tuesday to legally pursue US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, after he recognised a settlement project called City of David in the occupied city of Jerusalem, Wafa News Agency reported.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the PA said that all of East Jerusalem is a Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

The statement reiterated that "[East Jerusalem] is the eternal capital of the State of Palestine despite Friedman and his outgoing administration, which has violated every legal, diplomatic or ethical norm."

It added that "Friedman's bigoted statements are a flagrant violation of international law, international resolutions and international diplomatic traditions."

The ministry stressed that it would take responsibility to follow up this matter with legal experts and the concerned authorities to discuss the possibility of holding Friedman accountable before international and specialised courts.

In the statement, the PA condemned Friedman's recognition of the City of David settlement project, which came two days before the end of his duties as US ambassador to Israel.

Friedman's recognition "is illegal, invalid and reflects his intentions and his dark ideology he tries to attach not only to his country, but to the American constitution and principles, and to employ them for the benefit of the Israeli narrative regarding Jerusalem."

He said in a statement that the US embassy recognises the "City of David as a testament to America's Judeo-Christian heritage and founding principles."