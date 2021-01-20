Israel: Settlements council chief attacks Netanyahu

The head of the so-called Israeli settlement Yesha Council and Jordan Valley Regional Council, David Elhayani, yesterday announced he was withdrawing from the leading Likud Party.

Elhayani told Ynet News that he had joined the New Hope Party led by the Israeli politician Gideon Sa'ar, accusing the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of "destroying Likud and abandoning the principles of the right-wing constituents."

"Netanyahu is deceiving the Jordan Valley residents and is not fulfilling his pledges to annex it," the Israeli official added.

Elhayani's withdrawal from Likud was said to represent a serious division within the party, which may lead to a decline in Netanyahu's chances of forming the next government.

