Governor of West Darfur survives assassination attempt

The governor of West Darfur State in western Sudan, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Duma, has survived an assassination attempt after a number of unidentified persons opened fire on his house.

The government of West Darfur State issued a statement announcing that an attack with heavy weapons targeted the governor's house on Tuesday night, after the official held an earlier security meeting.

The statement revealed that the security forces responded to the unidentified attackers without causing casualties or damaging property.

The statement stressed: "The governor is well and in perfect health and is exercising his responsibilities."

Although the statement did not mention the fate of the armed group, local media reported that the attack employed the use of artillery and heavy weapons, accompanied by the noise of explosions throughout the city.

The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) warned of the threat posed by the incidents initiated by these armed militias in West Darfur, the spread of the problem of arms possession and using these weapons in similar attacks.

In a statement regarding the attack on the governor's house, the DBA announced that what is happening in West Darfur is the result of the state's failure to protect its citizens, as well as the lack of prestige of the authority, which encourages international organisations to intervene to protect human rights in Darfur.

The attack coincided with violent incidents in Geneina, West Darfur, which led to the deaths of 159 people and the injuries of 202 others, according to a statement published on Tuesday by the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD).

The violent events erupted following an armed dispute between two tribesmen from the Masalit and Arab tribes, which resulted in the death of a man from the Arab tribe. Although the killer was arrested, a number of armed militias came from different parts of the state and attacked Geneina.

On Saturday, the authorities decided to impose a curfew within the state in an attempt to end violent incidents.

Many parts of Darfur have witnessed violent clashes between Arab and African tribes over land and resources.

Security control is one of the government's priorities during the 53-month transitional period, during which power is shared between the army and the Coalition for the Declaration of Freedom and Change. The transitional period started on 21 August, 2019, and will end with holding elections in early 2024.