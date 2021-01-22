The occupation's crimes against prisoners in Israeli prisons

The occupation's crimes are committed without any moral, religious, legal or human deterrents. It executes its crimes against prisoners who are unlawfully imprisoned in Israeli prisons through the actions of the gangs affiliated with the Israel Prison Service. This service is supervised by specialised teams made up of intelligence officers from Shin Bet, the Israeli intelligence agency. These crimes are being committed in a deliberate and pre-meditated manner, the most recent of which is depriving Palestinian prisoners of the coronavirus vaccine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his racist government continue the crime of denying Palestinians and prisoners from receiving the vaccination. It continues this deprivation despite global protest. They persist with endangering the lives of Palestinian prisoners by vaccinating guards, but not male or female prisoners in the Israeli military prisons. It has become known as "Israeli apartheid medicine" practiced by the occupation's intelligence agencies, under the direct supervision of their officers.

Until now, the health protocol adopted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has still not been adopted by the occupation. The authorities continue to practice their arbitrary policy of preventing the arrival of the vaccine from international organisations to the occupied Palestinian territories. It is unclear when these vaccines will be approved for Palestinians, which creates a catastrophic situation where those carrying Israeli ID cards, including illegal settlers, are immune to the pandemic, while millions of Palestinians remain vulnerable to the spread of the virus. This will make the areas where Palestinians reside highly concentrated with the deadly virus.

There have been 171 confirmed coronavirus cases among Palestinian prisoners since the beginning of the pandemic. Moreover, the number of prisoners infected with coronavirus in Section 3 of the Negev Desert Prison rose to 31 cases, since the announcement was made on Thursday that one prisoner was infected. The prison administration transferred the infected prisoners to Section 8 of Ramon Prison. However, this number is likely to increase. According to available data, there is no accurate information about the health conditions and the spread of the virus inside the occupation's prisons.

A state of severe concern has prevailed among prisoners after announcing that a number of prisoners working within the wards were infected. This is due to the structure of prisons being an environment that encourages the spread of the virus, especially given the lack of real preventative measures. Despite this, the occupation continues its incitement campaign and the imposition of more racist policies and crimes against Palestinian prisoners.

In light of these facts, it is necessary to continue the campaign of international pressure on the Israeli government and the importance of urgent intervention by the WHO, international organisations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, including the United Nations organisations. They must intervene immediately, pressure the occupation to release sick and elderly prisoners and stop the daily arrest campaigns. They must also allow for the presence of a neutral medical team to supervise the prisoners' health, ensure the provision of the necessary preventive measures within the prison wards and offer proper vaccination in accordance with international medical protocol. The occupation must stop its crimes and criminal racist apartheid system practiced by the occupation government's gangs.

Translated from Addustour, 21 January 2021.

