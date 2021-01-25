Egypt imposes curfew ahead of revolution anniversary

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday issued a ministerial order imposing a partial curfew in some areas in the north of the Sinai Peninsula.

"A curfew will be imposed across the border district of Tal Rafah, and in Al-Arish city, starting from the western district of Al-Awja to Jabal Al-Halal in the west, moving forward to the Rafah borderline," the order read, according to official Al-Ahram.

The minister added that the curfew would start "from 19:00 until 06:00 the following day," explaining that it would begin at "01:00 to 05:00 in the morning in Al-Arish."

The minister pointed out that the decision would go into effect from "01:00 of Sunday 24 January until the end of the national state of emergency which was recently extended for an additional three months by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi."

The move comes days before the anniversary of the 25 January Egyptian revolution, which toppled the regime of the late President Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Read testimonies of protesters during the 18 days that changed Egypt