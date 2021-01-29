Algeria: Sentences pronounced in Bouteflika campaign's 'hidden financing' case

The Judicial Council of Algiers on Thursday pronounced the sentences in the case of "hidden financing" of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's election campaign.

Two former prime ministers, Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, were sentenced to 15 years in prison with a fine of one million Algerian dinars, and 12 years' imprisonment with a one million Algerian dinars fine, respectively.

Former Minister of Industry Youcef Yousfi was acquitted of bribery charges and sentenced to three years in prison, while former Minister of Industry and Mining Mahjoub Bedda was acquitted of conflict of interest and bribery charges and sentenced to two years in prison with a fine.

Former Governor of Boumerdes Nouria Zerhouni and defendant Abdelkarim Mustafa were acquitted of all charges.

