After 7 years, Algeria to reopen embassy in Libya

Algeria said it will reopen its embassy in Tripoli in the coming days after seven years of closure over security threats, Al Quds Al-Arabi reports.

The announcement came yesterday after the Algerian Foreign Minister, Sabri Boukadoum, visited Tripoli, where he checked on the condition of the embassy ahead of its reopening.

Boukadoum stressed his country's support for the agreement to hold elections in Libya on 24 December 2021, saying Algiers is ready to play a bigger role in the dialogue track to resolve the Libyan crisis.

Boukadoum met the Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj, Head of the High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, Speaker of the Tripoli-based House of Representatives, Hamouda Sayala, and Foreign Minister, Mohammed Sayala, along with other officials.

An energy agreement was also signed between Libya and Algeria.

