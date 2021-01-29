Sharjah: Emir's wife criticises UAE-Israel education cooperation

The wife of the Emir of Sharjah has criticised the UAE's cooperation with Israel in the education field. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al-Qasimi made her comment about an online meeting between the ministries of education in the UAE and Israel to discuss cooperation, student exchanges, and joint academic studies.

"Their [the Israelis'] curriculum encourages the killing of Arabs and stealing Arab lands," she said on Twitter. The Sheikha also retweeted a post by "Ahmed", a tour guide, about Andalusia in which he recalled the background of Israeli Minister of Education Yoav Galant.

"Who is the Israeli Education Minister Yoav Galant?" wrote the tour guide. "He is one of the bloodiest generals in the history of Israel. He participated in the killing of Hassan Salameh in Beirut in 1979. He is the leader of the operation to storm the Jenin [refugee] camp, which led to the killing of dozens of defenceless Palestinians, and operation Grapes of Wrath against Lebanon (Lebanese Qana massacre) in 1996."

Sheikha Jawaher's tweet is the most prominent and explicit objection to have emerged from the ruling circles in UAE against cooperation with Israel. Hundreds of Twitter users have praised her courage in expressing her opinion.

In 2013, the UN-appointed Sheikha Jawaher as the first prominent advocate for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in the UAE. This, said the international organisation, was because of her "proven track record in the field of humanitarian work, community support, and women's empowerment."

The UAE and Israel signed an agreement last September to normalise their relations under US auspices, despite Palestinian and Arab objections.