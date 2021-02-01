Qatar Emir receives Sudan official

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, yesterday received Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the First Vice President of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, and his delegation, Qatar's Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

The statement said Daglo briefed the emir on the latest developments in Sudan and thanked him for Qatar's support in all fields, especially its efforts to achieve peace in Darfur.

"During the meeting, they reviewed brotherly relations between the two countries and means of supporting and strengthening them, in addition to the latest regional and international developments," the statement added.

On Saturday, General Daglo met with the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, and discussed the border crisis with Ethiopia as well as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The two officials have also reviewed bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

In a statement the Sudanese Sovereignty Council quoted Sudan's Foreign Minister, Omar Qamar Al-Din, as saying that the meeting dealt with developments related to the border issue with Ethiopia, as well as the dam.

The Sudanese-Ethiopian borders have been experiencing tensions sparked by an armed attack against Sudanese armed forces in an area east of the country in mid-December 2020.

