Russia foreign minister calls for expulsion of White Helmets from Jordan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi to expel members of the Syria Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, from Jordan, during a press conference held by the officials in Moscow.

Russian news agency TASS reported on Wednesday that Lavrov stated during the press conference that: "The West had made sure to save its clients and settle them away from tension by calling on Jordan to host the organisation's members on its territory," calling on Jordan to expel them within two months, as promised.

The Russian official added: "Western money was used to set up brazen provocations, stage incidents and film choreographed videos to allege that the [Syrian] government was using chemical weapons in Syria. These so-called facts, which any even slightly objective expert will see as farfetched, were nevertheless used by Western countries to carry out airstrikes against a sovereign state without any justification in the form of UNSC decisions."

"This so-called humanitarian organisation was created with active participation of Western intelligence representatives. It was financed by the West, never provided its so-called humanitarian services on territories controlled by the Syrian government," he asserted.

Lavrov alleged that the White Helmets' work "was limited to areas controlled by the opposition factions," claiming that they had actively worked with Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Teams of the Syria Civil Defence, which was established at the end of 2012, were present in all Syrian governorates, working to assist those affected by the war under the Quranic verse slogan: "Whoever saves the life of one, it shall be as if he had saved the life of all mankind."

