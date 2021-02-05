Tunisia: Saied pledges to continue fighting terrorism

Tunisian President Kais Saied has pledged on Thursday to continue the fight against terrorism and to confront whoever attacks his country.

This came during a memorial service for the soldiers killed on Wednesday in a mine explosion, west of Tunisia.

Saied expressed: "In war there are victories and losses. We pledge to continue the battle with the same high combat spirit, and we will defy those criminals and their sponsors and whoever attempts to strike the Tunisian state."

He added: "We stand resilient to continue the battle on all fronts and we will triumph over terrorism because we will never accept anything but victory."

The Tunisian president continued: "Our soldiers sacrificed their lives for this country, and the people of this dear country will never forget them."

On Wednesday, four soldiers were killed when a mine exploded during combing operations in a mountainous region, west of the country.

In recent years, military personnel and civilians have been repeatedly targeted on the foothills of Tunisia's western mountains, where terrorist elements have taken refuge from the security forces' strikes.

Since May 2011, terrorist acts have escalated in Tunisia, killing dozens of security forces, soldiers, civilians and tourists.