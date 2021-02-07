Somalia: Alleged shelling by African Union peacekeepers kills 2 children

At least two children were killed in southern Somalia as a mortar shell allegedly fired by Ugandan troops serving under the African Union peacekeeping mission forces (AMISOM) struck their house on late Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported quoting an official and local media.

According to Garowe Online, a news website, three people, including a woman, were injured in the incident that took place in Mushaani village near Janale, former Al-Shabaab bastion in Lower Shabelle region.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency over phone, Ishaq Mohamed, a local government official, confirmed the casualties. MEMO was unable to verify the report independently.

When reached for comment, AMISOM neither confirmed nor denied the incident.

Meanwhile, at least three policemen were wounded on Sunday in a bomb blast in the vicinity of Arbiska, on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the recent attacks in the Horn of Africa country.

