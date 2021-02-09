Saudi probes claim Tunisia actress worked as a medic without a degree

Tunisian actress Samia El-Trabelsi revealed that she worked as an assistant to a famous plastic surgeon in Saudi Arabia for six years without a medical certificate, prompting the kingdom's Ministry of Health to open an investigation into her allegations.

El-Trabelsi confirmed during an interview with Ettounisya TV channel that she "worked as a consultant with a plastic surgeon who always considered her advice about the cosmetic modifications the patient needs."

She said that the procedures followed by the country's health authorities in this regard are "not strict".

Health officials in Jeddah launched an investigation into the actress' claims.

Saudi newspapers said the "Jeddah health authorities are investigating the allegations of the Tunisian actress who appeared on a Tunisian television programme, claiming that she worked for years as a consultant with a famous plastic surgeon operating in Jeddah. She alleged that she used to give filler and Botox injections without having a medical degree or even a health-related certificate."

The Jeddah Health Directorate stated that the allegations are being verified and an explanation will be issued once the investigation is completed.

El-Trabelsi's statements sparked widespread controversy among Saudi citizens on Twitter, some of whom demanded the identity of the doctor be made public and for the medical professional to be held fully responsible.

El-Trabelsi, 33, who grew up and lived in Saudi Arabia, holds Lebanese citizenship. She started her career filming commercials, and then became a presenter in a youth TV programme on ART, before turning to acting in 2012.