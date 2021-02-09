Sudan army closes general command area ahead of cabinet reshuffle

The Sudanese army on Sunday closed streets leading to the Armed Forces General Command headquarters only hours after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced plans to dissolve his government, local media outlets reported.

According to the reports, the Sudanese army used barbed wire and traffic signs to close major roads passing through its general command headquarters.

Police also published traffic directives for citizens to avoid traffic jams.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok dissolved his cabinet. He appointed new ministers yesterday including Darfur rebel leader Gibril Ibrahim as finance minister.

READ: EU discusses Sudan-Ethiopia border dispute