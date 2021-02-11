UAE removes FM Anwar Gargash in cabinet reshuffle

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, from his post in a cabinet reshuffle.

UAE Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said Sheikh Shakhbout Bin Nahyan will replace Gargash who has been appointed as an adviser to the UAE president.

Sheikh Mohammed added in a tweet that the "small cabinet reshuffle" also included removing Zaki Nusseibah from his position as Minister of State for Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he has been appointed cultural adviser to the president.

Nusseibah will be replaced by Khalifa Al Marar, the former assistant minister of political affairs.

Gargash has held the position of minister of state for foreign affairs since 2016 and is known for spearheading the UAE's smear campaigns on a number of countries, including Qatar and Turkey.

Sheikh Shakhbout previously held the post of Abu Dhabi's ambassador to Riyadh since 2017.

