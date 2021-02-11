US accuses Israel of violating aviation agreement over repatriation flights

US President Joe Biden's administration has accused the Israeli government of violating the aviation agreement signed between the two sides. The US accusation concerns Tel Aviv's permission for Israeli El Al Airlines to operate repatriation flights to return Israeli citizens to Israel, while banning US airlines from using its airspace, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

The channel said a diplomatic incident had been recently recorded between the advisers of President Biden and Israel regarding the issue of repatriation flights to Israel.

The channel explained that the Biden administration approached the Israeli Foreign and Transportation Ministries, accusing them of violating the aviation agreement signed between Washington and Tel Aviv, giving equal opportunities to US and Israeli airlines.

According to the TV channel, Israel has recently allowed Israeli El Al Airlines to return the Israelis to Israel and has refused to allow the two US airlines, United Airlines and Delta, to operate similar flights.

The Israeli TV channel confirmed that the British government also intends to address Israel regarding the issue, noting that there is considerable anger against Israel because of its unfair decision to close its airspace, allowing only El Al Airlines to operate flights.

Israel's El Al Airlines will operate flights to return Israelis trapped abroad as of Thursday, while the restrictions imposed on flights by foreign airlines to Israel will continue until the end of the month.

The Israeli TV channel disclosed that there is concern that the decision to prevent the coronavirus variant from reaching Israel will harm Tel Aviv's relations with other countries.