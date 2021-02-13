Tunisia's Ennahda calls on supporters to demonstrate for democracy, amid constitutional crisis

The Ennahda movement in Tunisia announced on Thursday that it would call on its supporters to demonstrate in the streets in support of the democratic process, amid the ongoing constitutional crisis.

This came in a statement issued by the movement's spokesperson, Fathi Ayadi, on the radio station Mosaique MF.

Ayadi announced that his movement would: "Invite supporters to demonstrate on a specific day to support the democratic track in the country."

He added: "We call on the people and all free citizens to support our democratic experience."

The party official stressed that: "The executive bureau of the Ennahda movement has decided to confirm its decision to support the prime minister and to consult with the parties and all forces that support the democratic path, as well as the parliament and the constitution."

Ayadi stressed that his movement "does not accept the option of government resignation," considering that this scenario "threatens the Tunisian democratic experience and the general situation in the country."

On 16 January, Prime Minister Mechichi announced a reshuffle. Ten days later, parliament approved it, but President Kais Saied refrained from inviting the new ministers to swear the oath of office before him.

On Wednesday during a meeting with MPs, Saied criticised the attempt to develop what he described as an "impossible legal solution to the constitutional oath crisis."

The Tunisian president reiterated that "the cabinet reshuffle is marred by several violations," while stressing his keenness to "apply the provisions of the constitution."