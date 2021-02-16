Iran threatens to reduce commitment to nuclear deal

A spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the government will reduce its commitment to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if other parties to the nuclear deal fail to meet their obligations.

Citing an Iranian law on the nuclear deal, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that his country has no choice but to respect the law by stopping the implementation of the International Atomic Energy Agency's additional protocol. He added that this does not mean suspending IAEA inspections.

A bill passed by the Iranian Parliament last year obliges the government "to stop the voluntary implementation of the additional protocol if the other parties fail to meet their obligations by the [required] date."

