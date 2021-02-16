Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jewish National Fund plans to expand settlements in occupied West Bank

Israeli settlements in the West Bank on 10 June 2020 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
The Jewish National Fund (JNF) has officially approved plans to expand illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, local media reported on Monday.

According to Haaretz, though, the JNF is still to approve the purchase of private Palestinian land in Area C of the occupied territory, potentially for hundreds of millions of dollars. Such purchases, explained Walla news website, would be used for the development of existing settlements in Area C.

The JNF was established in 1901 to raise funds to buy land in Palestine and build Jewish settlements. By 2007, it owned 13 per cent of the total land in Israel for the use of Jews exclusively.

