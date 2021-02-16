Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian families in Gaza demand PA reinstate martyrs' salaries

Families of those killed and injured in the 2014 Israeli war on Gaza protest to demand the Palestinian Authority reinstate their salaries
February 16, 2021 at 12:10 pm | Published in: Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
 February 16, 2021 at 12:10 pm
Families of those killed and injured in the 2014 Israeli war on Gaza protest to demand the Palestinian Authority reinstate their salaries, in Gaza on 16 February 2021 [Mohamed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
