Sisi says Egyptians can express 'valid opposition' opinions

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has said that the Egyptian people have the right to express their opinions and objections, but only if they are "valid opposition". Sisi made his comment at the inauguration of the Integrated Medical Complex in Ismailia Governorate.

If the goal of expressing opinions or political opposition is to improve people's conditions and lives, said the Egyptian leader, then people have the right to express their opinion and object. He added that if people speak out to warn the state of a problem, then this is an acceptable opinion as long as he or she knows what they are talking about.

"Egypt is serious, honest, and sincere in facing its challenges, which will ease the burden on opinion and opposition," said Sisi. "Say whatever you want, but please as you speak, look and listen."

The government in Cairo is often criticised for arresting journalists and opposition politicians over issues related to freedom of expression and opinion. The regime claims repeatedly that all legal guarantees and rights are provided to prisoners without exception. However, rights groups have warned time and again that detainees are denied their legal rights and convicted in mass trials that offer them no opportunity to defend themselves.