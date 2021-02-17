Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria calls on UNSC to take firm measures against Israel raids

February 17, 2021 at 12:51 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, Syria, UN
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a joint press conference held with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not seen) after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, on December 17, 2020 [AP Photo/Michael Sohn/Pool / Anadolu Agency]
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Berlin, Germany, on December 17, 2020 [AP Photo/Michael Sohn/Pool/Anadolu Agency]
The Syrian Foreign Ministry has called on the United Nations Security Council to assume its responsibilities and immediately take firm measures to stop the Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

In two letters sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the rotating President of the Security Council, Barbara Woodward, the Syrian Foreign Ministry warned of the dangerous repercussions of the continuing Israeli attacks on Syria. The ministry added in its letters that this aggression will not succeed in distracting Syria from its fight against terrorism. The letters came after the Israeli Air Force launched three airstrikes against the 1st Armoured Division headquarters in Al-Kiswah district in the suburbs of Damascus.

According to local sources, the raids destroyed an air defence base inside the 4th Armored Division headquarters near the village of Al-Bajaa, west of Damascus.

