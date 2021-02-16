Israel launches 'surprise' air manoeuvre near Lebanon, Syria

The Israeli army said yesterday that its Air Force had begun "a surprise exercise" near Lebanon and Syria "to improve Air Force readiness to combat in northern Israel".

The army added in a tweet that the Air Force "will train to maintain aerial superiority, protect Israel's skies, gather intelligence and attack."

The drills are due to conclude tomorrow.

The manoeuvers stimulate "various combat scenarios in the northern arena", a statement published on the Israeli Air Force's official website explained.

"In addition, planning and control processes and logistical and technological capabilities will be put to the test, with emphasis on maintaining freedom of operation and full operational continuity."

