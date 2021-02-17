US army builds second base in Syria's Hasakah

The US army began building a second base in the Al-Malikiyah region in the Syrian northeastern province of Hasakah, Syria's SANA news agency reported.

The agency quoted local sources as saying that over the past few days, US forces have deployed military reinforcements including 60 armoured vehicles and army engineering vehicles to carry out excavation, leveling, and construction of barricades in the area, southwest of Ain Dewar in the border triangle between Syria, Iraq, and Turkey.

At the end of last month, American forces began establishing a base near Tal Alu in the Al-Yarubiya area in Hasakah eastern countryside.

SANA news agency quoted the sources as saying that the military base aims to strengthen "the American occupation points and their sites in the vicinity of the oil fields" in order to "ensure the continuation of the robbery and looting of the Syrian wealth, and to secure the roads it uses for theft operations through the illegal crossings it had created for this purpose in Hasakah eastern countryside."

Last month, SANA reported that the American forces had established a military airport for its base in Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor's eastern countryside.

