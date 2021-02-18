Libya: New head of Presidential Council sets 3 tasks for executive authority

The new President of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi has set three objectives for the unified interim executive authority, whose leaders were recently elected in Geneva.

Al-Menfi called on: "All parties to work together to achieve the hoped-for state and pave the way for the Libyan people to select their representatives in the next government and parliament."

The Libyan official stressed that the most important objective is to "unify the military institution". He added: "We will support the work of the Joint Military Committee (5 + 5) so that professionals and specialists establish the military institution in the coming period, responsible for the security of the country, which is an important condition to attain the final stage."

Regarding the second mission, Al-Menfi explained that it consists of: "Alleviating the suffering of citizens by unifying the executive institutions, which is the task of the government." He noted that: "There are monitoring and sovereign institutions supervised by members of parliament and the High Council of State, and this path is sponsored by the United Nations."

Al-Menfi specified that the third task of the new executive authority focusses on reconciliation: "The basis of the aspired civilian state will be established through holding elections at the end of this year, on 24 December."

