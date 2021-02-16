Libya: Efforts to unify state institutions, grant new government confidence

The new Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Mohamed Al-Menfi, on Sunday discussed granting confidence to the new government with the Speaker of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh.

Al-Menfi said in a tweet: "I had a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament, Aguila Saleh, to discuss the importance of the role of Parliament at this stage."

The official added that he discussed creating the necessary conditions for granting confidence to the government of national unity, "so that it can achieve its goals, starting with the unification of institutions, in order to alleviate the suffering of citizens and achieve security and stability in the country."

The Media Office of the Presidential Council stated that the meeting is part of a series of talks that Al-Menfi is holding with deputies and officials in the eastern region of the country, with the aim of discussing ways to unify state institutions.

Al-Menfi also met with a number of MPs and mayors of municipalities adjacent to the city of Al-Bayda in eastern Libya, and discussed the challenges facing the new executive authority. He has also met with renegade General Khalifa Haftar who has been heading a campaign to oust the internationally backed government in Tripoli.

On 5 February, the members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) elected a new interim government with Al-Menfi as chairman of the Presidential Council and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh as prime minister.

The newly elected executive authority will be running the country until presidential and parliamentary elections are held on 24 December.

Libya: Head of interim government calls for support for new authority